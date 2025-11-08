Can't Act Like A 'Yes Man': Chirag Paswan On Criticising Bihar Law And Order

The NDA is united in Bihar this time and will put up a record performance, LJP (Ram Vilas) chief and Union minister Chirag Paswan has said, pointing out that the alliance had managed to form a government despite having a divided camp in 2020. He also justified his criticisms of the law-and-order situation in Bihar months back as a sign of a responsible alliance partner.

Paswan had contested solo in the 2020 elections over differences with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar even though he backed the BJP. But now the situation has changed. The NDA camp is now united, whereas the Mahagathbandhan lies divided, stung by friendly fights and vote splits, he told NDTV while flying to attend a rally in a chopper.

"The NDA was divided in 2020. Upendra Kushwaha ji and I contested separately (from the NDA). But despite the NDA being divided and a strong united Mahagathbandhan, we managed to form the government, though by a thin margin. Today, there is a united NDA and a divided Mahagathbandhan. There are vote splits and friendly fights. We will benefit from this unity. We will have a walkover even in difficult seats due to the RJD vote split," said the son of veteran politician, the late Ram Vilas Paswan.

This will help the NDA touch record figures in the assembly elections, asserted Paswan, claiming that he has received "positive feedback" from the 14 seats that voted in the first phase last Thursday.

“We will touch all-time figures this time. Under Nitish Kumar's leadership, NDA's best performance was in 2010. Given the current situation, after attending over a hundred rallies, I believe we will reach an all-time high figure. And since I believe in manifestation, I would like to believe that I will win all 29 seats (that LJP is contesting). I have received very positive feedback from the 14 seats that went to polls in Phase 1,” said the 43-year-old leader.

He also justified his criticism of the law-and-order situation in Bihar months back as a sign of a responsible alliance partner.

Paswan had in July expressed concern over rising crimes and said he "felt bad" that he supported a regime where crime was rampant.

"You must say where you are going wrong and what needs to be improved. If I remain a 'yes man' and keep praising, then I will end up hurting the alliance. I must become the voice of the masses. If I can't take up their issues with the government, then who will? If their issues don't reach the government, it will benefit the opposition," he said.

Paswan claimed his public remarks helped in improving the situation and that the administration has become more vigilant.

"There was a time when crime was frequent; that has come under control. Even if there is just one incident, it's concerning for my government. No crime is lesser than the other, and it's still a crime. I don't get into comparative theory," he added.