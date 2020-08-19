'Thankful To Court': Chirag Paswan On CBI Probe In Sushant Singh Case

The truth will now come out sooner, Chirag Paswan said (File)

Expressing gratitude towards the Supreme Court's decision for ordering a CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death's case, LJP national president Chirag Paswan said that the top court has respected the sentiments of the crores of people of the country.

"I am thankful to the Supreme Court for the way in which they ordered a CBI enquiry into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Today, I feel that the Supreme Court has respected the sentiments of crores of people," Mr Paswan said.

"I am hopeful that now the case is in the hands of the CBI, the truth will come out as well as those people would be exposed who tried to mislead the case. I hope that the late actor's family got some peace from this verdict. The truth will now come out sooner," he added.

Holding that the FIR registered in Bihar's Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the case.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.

The top court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

