Chirag Paswan Being Evicted From Lutyen's Bungalow Allotted To Late Father

Chirag Paswan, Lok Sabha MP and son of former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, is being evicted from the bungalow allotted to his late father, sources said. The government has sent a team to the premises at 12 Janpath Road and Chirag Paswan's belongings are being removed.



The 12 Janpath Road bungalow, two doors down from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's residence, is earmarked for the use of Union ministers. Chirag Paswan was asked to vacate the premises last year after the death of Ram Vilas Paswan in October 2020.

Today, the Directorate of Estates -- under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry -- sent the team of to the bungalow in the heart of the city to execute the eviction order.

The house has been the official address of the Lok Janshakti Party in Delhi and was used for all the official events and organizational meetings of the party.

Following the death of Ram Vilas Paswan, the party he founded has also split, following differences between his son and brother Pashupati Kumar Paras.