Chinese Man Held At India-Bangladesh Border Over 'Suspicious Activities'

Officials have identified the Chinese man as Han Junwei from his passport

A 35-year-old Chinese was intercepted by the Border Security Force near the India and Bangladesh border today, officials have said. He was detained in West Bengal's Malda district near the border over "suspicious activities", they said.

A Chinese passport with a Bangladeshi visa, a laptop and three SIM cards were found with the man identified by security officials as Han Junwei.

"He was intercepted at 7 am. We brought him to Kaliachak post and informed other agencies. He is being questioned by them," a senior officer told NDTV, asking not to be named.

The officer said the Chinese "intruder" doesn't seem to know English and so they had difficulty in communicating with him initially. "A security officer who knows Mandarin was then called. He is being questioned by intelligence agencies now," the officer said.

Malda shares an international border with Bangladesh and is one of the most porous borders. The area is often used for smuggling of drugs, arms, cattle and illegal immigrants.

The BSF's South Bengal Frontier guards the India-Bangladesh border in Malda region.

Security agencies are trying to find out whether Han Junwei was alone or more like him have managed to sneak into Indian territory. The agencies have also asked him about the purpose of his visit to Bangladesh.

"More details and the reasons for him venturing into the Indian side will be known once the (questioning) session ends," another officer said.