Chinese Army Delegation Visits Eastern Command Headquarters

A 10-member delegation of China's People's Liberation Army on Thursday visited the Indian Army's Eastern Command headquarters at Fort William here and interacted with senior Indian army officials.

The delegation was led by Lt Gen Liu Xiaowu, Deputy Commander of Western Theatre Command of PLA, said a Defence Ministry spokesman.

Before arriving at Kolkata, the team visited New Delhi, Agra and Sukhna.

Calling the visit a "positive step towards enhancing the bilateral defence cooperation mechanism between the two countries, the spokesman said it would help in maintaining peace and stability along the Line of Actual Control.

During their visit to Fort William, the visiting delegation held discussions with the Command's Chief of Staff, Lt Gen Sunil Srivastava, and other officers.

The delegation was taken around Fort William and later visited Victoria Memorial prior to their departure from Kolkata.