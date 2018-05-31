China Welcomes India, Pakistan Agreement To Observe 2003 Ceasefire Agreement Defence sources in Delhi have confirmed a total of 908 incidents of ceasefire violations till May 29 by Pakistan Army. For the same period in 2017 there had been 860 such violations.

Share EMAIL PRINT India and Pakistan have agreed to follow the 2003 ceasefire agreement the two countries had signed Beijing: China today welcomed India and Pakistan's decision to observe the 2003 ceasefire agreement to stop firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and expressed hope that the two countries will resolve their differences.



The Director Generals of Military Operations pr DGMOs of India and Pakistan on May 29, during a conversation over the hotline, agreed to fully implement the ceasefire pact of 2003 in "letter and spirit" forthwith to stop cross border firings in Jammu and Kashmir.



"We commend the positive actions taken by both sides," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told media briefing in Beijing.



"We hope that both sides could properly resolve their disputes through dialogue and consultation and maintain regional peace and stability," she said.



The Line of Control has been witnessing increasing hostilities in the last few months.



According to news agency PTI, defence sources in New Delhi have confirmed a total of 908 incidents of ceasefire violations till May 29 by Pakistan Army. For the same period in 2017 there had been 860 such violations.



Indian DGMO Lt Gen Anil Chauhan and Pakistan's Maj Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza had reviewed the prevailing situation along the LoC and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir following which both sides agreed to fully implement the 15-year-old ceasefire understanding.





China today welcomed India and Pakistan's decision to observe the 2003 ceasefire agreement to stop firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and expressed hope that the two countries will resolve their differences.The Director Generals of Military Operations pr DGMOs of India and Pakistan on May 29, during a conversation over the hotline, agreed to fully implement the ceasefire pact of 2003 in "letter and spirit" forthwith to stop cross border firings in Jammu and Kashmir."We commend the positive actions taken by both sides," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told media briefing in Beijing."We hope that both sides could properly resolve their disputes through dialogue and consultation and maintain regional peace and stability," she said.The Line of Control has been witnessing increasing hostilities in the last few months. According to news agency PTI, defence sources in New Delhi have confirmed a total of 908 incidents of ceasefire violations till May 29 by Pakistan Army. For the same period in 2017 there had been 860 such violations.Indian DGMO Lt Gen Anil Chauhan and Pakistan's Maj Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza had reviewed the prevailing situation along the LoC and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir following which both sides agreed to fully implement the 15-year-old ceasefire understanding. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter