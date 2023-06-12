China Tells Last Indian Journalist To Leave This Month

Indian media outlets had four reporters based in China earlier this year.

The last Indian journalist in China has been asked to leave, as Beijing and New Delhi eject each other's reporters in a tit-for-tat row deepening a rift between the Asian economic powerhouses.

Chinese authorities have instructed the Press Trust of India reporter to leave the country this month, according to a person familiar with the matter. His departure will wipe India's media presence from the world's second largest economy at a moment of deteriorating ties.

Indian media outlets had four reporters based in China earlier this year. The Hindustan Times reporter left over the weekend, while two journalists from public broadcaster Prasar Bharati and The Hindu newspaper were denied visa renewals in China in April.

China's foreign ministry and the Ministry of External Affairs did not reply to requests for comment.

Last month, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said there was one Chinese journalist left in India, who was still awaiting renewal of their visa. Earlier, New Delhi rejected visa renewal applications from two journalists from Xinhua News Agency and China Central Television.

The Indian government said earlier this month that Chinese reporters had been operating in the country without any difficulty, but this was not the case for Indian journalists in China. Both countries were in touch over the issue, it added.

The visa spat started a few months ago over Indian journalists hiring assistants in China to help with reporting, according to Indian officials familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the situation. Beijing imposed measures limiting employment to three individuals at a time who must come from a pool provided by the Chinese authorities, they said. India doesn't have a cap on hiring.

Relations between Beijing and New Delhi have been tense since a deadly brawl on the Himalayan frontier in 2020. China has since sought to keep that dispute separate from the overall relationship and focus on trade and economic ties, but India has said relations cannot go back to normal until the border issue is resolved.

The visa rejections come as India hosts the Group of Twenty and the Chinese-founded Shanghai Cooperation Dialogue meetings this year. Xi is expected to attend the G-20 leaders summit in September as China looks to build its diplomatic and political presence globally.

China and the US have also been in a years-long dispute over journalist visas. After the Trump administration designated a handful of Chinese media companies as "foreign missions" and put caps on the number of Chinese journalists in the country, Beijing responded by revoking press credentials for reporters at US media companies.

In 2020, two Australian journalists based in China fled the country as diplomatic tensions worsened between the two nations. The two men were initially banned from leaving and spent five days under consular protection until Australian diplomats could negotiate their departure. That year, Beijing accused Canberra of raiding the homes of Chinese state-media staff and seizing their property.