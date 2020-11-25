China Accuses India Of 'National Security Excuse' To Block Its Apps

India on Tuesday blocked 43 more mobile apps.

China today said it "resolutely opposed" India's move to block more of its apps and its "repeated use of national security" while doing so.

On Tuesday, the government blocked 43 more mobile apps, mostly Chinese, citing activities "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

"China firmly opposes Indian side's repeated use of 'national security' as excuse to prohibit mobile Apps with Chinese background. Hope India provides fair, impartial and non-discriminatory business environment for all market players and rectify discriminatory practices," said Ji Rong, Chinese spokesperson.

In a more detailed statement in response to the media, Ji Rong said the Chinese government had always required overseas Chinese companies to abide by international rules, operate in compliance with laws and regulations and conform to "public order and good morals".

"China and India are the opportunities of development to each other rather than threats. Both sides should bring bilateral economic and trade relations back to the right path for mutual benefits and win-win results on the basis of dialogue and negotiation," said the spokesperson.

Yesterday, the government said in a statement that it was "committed to protect the interests of citizens and sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts and it shall take all possible steps to ensure that."

A total of 220 apps have been blocked in India amid border tensions with China in the past few months.

Viral video platform TikTok and popular shooting game PUBG were among the 59 Chinese apps that were banned in June, days after 20 Indian soldiers died for the country in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

In September, the government banned 118 more apps saying they threatened the country's sovereignty.

The apps blocked yesterday include Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress, Alipay Cashier, CamCard and WeDate. Most of the apps on the list are social media and dating applications.

India and China have had several rounds of military and diplomatic dialogue to resolve the border standoff but so far, there has been little progress on the ground.