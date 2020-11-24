Government Blocks 43 Mobile Apps Over Defence, Security Concerns

The Centre has blocked 43 mobile applications for "engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order". Several apps owned by Chinese companies are among the freshly banned apps, including four owned by China's retail giant, the Alibaba Group.

"Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India today issued an order under section 69A of the Information Technology Act blocking access to 43 mobile apps," a government statement read.

"Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued the order for blocking the access of these apps by users in India based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs," it added.

Here is the list of the banned apps: