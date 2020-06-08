China Says Have Agreed With India Not To Turn 'Differences Into Disputes'

14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh on Saturday met his Chinese equivalent Maj Gen Liu Lin

India and China have agreed not to turn their differences into disputes and maintain close communication on resolving border issues through diplomatic and military channels, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Monday.

The remarks come in relation to the talks between Indian and Chinese military commanders on Chushul-Moldo point along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

"Border areas'' situation were discussed during the meeting between Chinese and Indian military officials on June 6. China and India have maintained close communication on resolving border issues through diplomatic and military channels," Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said in a tweet quoting the foreign ministry spokesperson.

Mr Hua stressed "China and India agreed to implement the important consensus reached by leaders, not to turn differences into disputes, work together to maintain peace and tranquillity in border areas, so as to create a favourable atmosphere for stable development of bilateral relations".

The Indian delegation led by 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh on Saturday met his Chinese equivalent Maj Gen Liu Lin, who is the commander of South Xinjiang Military Region of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), to address the ongoing tussle in Eastern Ladakh.

Hua said that the overall situation in the border areas is generally stable and under control, "China and India have the capacity and willingness to properly solve relevant issues through negotiation and consultation," she added.

In similar remarks, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday said that the meeting between the Corps Commander based in Leh and the Chinese Commander took place in a "cordial and positive atmosphere", adding that the two sides have agreed to "peacefully" resolve the situation in the border areas by continuing the military and diplomatic engagements.

On Friday, officials of India and China interacted through video-conferencing with the two sides, agreeing that they should handle "their differences through peaceful discussion", while respecting each other's sensitivities and concerns and not allowing them to become disputes in accordance with the guidance provided by the leadership.

In the last few days, there has not been any major movement of the PLA troops at the multiple sites where it has stationed itself along the LAC opposite Indian forces.

The Chinese Army's intent to carry out deeper incursions was checked by the Indian security forces by quick deployment.

The Chinese have also brought in heavy vehicles with artillery guns and infantry combat vehicles in their rear positions close to the Indian territory.

