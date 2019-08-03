Watch: Chilling Crocodile Rescue From Flooded Street In Gujarat

A rescuer tied a string around the crocodile's neck and dragged it through the water.

Battered by heavy rain, Gujarat's Vadodara saw a dramatic "rescue" on this week - not of humans or pets caught left stranded by rising water levels, but that of a crocodile.

Four people have been killed and thousands evacuated after record rain in Gujarat's Vadodara. The city received 500 millimeters of rain in 24 hours. Overflowing rivers brought crocodiles out on streets, creating a frightening situation for residents.

Videos of crocodiles snapping at dogs and floating close to neighbourhoods have gone viral on social media. In one such dramatic video, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is seen rescuing a crocodile from a flooded street. One of the rescuers ties a string around the crocodile's neck and drags it through the water.

Once the crocodile is out of the water, another man first covers its face with a towel. He then sits on the crocodile to subdue it and signals others to do the same. Around them, curious onlookers take videos on their phone.

Floods in Vadodara have brought crocodiles out on the streets

On Friday, a hair-raising video showed a 3.5-foot-long crocodile sneaking up behind a stray dog on a flooded street. Just as the crocodile is about to attack, the dog runs away.

The Forest Department and some NGOs are keeping a close watch on the movement of crocodiles. Three of them have been caught by forest officials, news agency PTI reported.

Vadodara received the record rainfall on Wednesday. The fire brigade, Army and the National NDRF evacuated around thousands of people from the city and surrounding villages. The Vadodara airport remained shut and several trains were also delayed.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.