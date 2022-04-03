Children Of VIPs, Actors Among Those Detained At Hyderabad Rave Party

The Station House Officer (SHO) Banjara Hills Shiva Chandra has been suspended for negligence of duty

Some 142 people, including children of VIPs, actors and politicians, have been taken into custody after a rave party was busted in the early hours of Sunday at a pub of a five-star hotel in Banjara Hills by the task force team of Hyderabad Police.

Banned substances, like cocaine and weed, were found on them, say reports.

Actor Naga Babu's daughter, Niharika Konidela, who is megastar Chiranjeevi's niece, was among those detained. Nagababu later released a video stating that his daughter has no association with drugs.

Rahul Sipligunj, singer and winner of third session of Big Boss Telugu reality show, was also among those detained. He had sung the theme song when Hyderabad police launched the campaign against drugs on February 12.

Among others at the party were daughter of a top policeman from Andhra Pradesh and also the son of a Telugu Desam MP from the state. Congress leader from Telangana, Anjan Kumar Yadav, said his son had gone to a birthday party and all sorts of lies and scandals were being wrongly floated. He said all pubs in the city should be closed.

The Station House Officer (SHO) at Banjara Hills Shiva Chandra has been suspended for negligence of duty by Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand. He has been replaced by K Nageshwar Rao from the task force.

The pub at the hotel, reportedly owned by the daughter of a former MP from erstwhile Khammam district, is popular among party-goers.

This raid at the Radisson Blu Hotel comes at a time when the police has intensified its drive against drugs. A new Hyderabad-Narcotics Enforcement Wing has been constituted for the purpose and is taking tough action against those peddling or consuming drugs.

Recently, an engineering student had died of drug overdose.