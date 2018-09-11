Children In Madhya Pradesh Forced To Cross Stream To Reach School. Watch

Students say their bags fall off, uniforms get wet and some also get injured along the way, but they have no other way to reach their school in Damoh in Madhya Pradesh.

All India | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: September 11, 2018 10:19 IST
The students and teachers have been waiting for a promised bridge since five years.

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): 

With shoes in their hands and bags on their backs, students of a Madhya Pradesh government school try to balance themselves as they cross a gushing stream.Students say their bags fall off, uniforms get wet and some also get injured along the way, but they have no other way to reach their school in Damoh's Hatta area, which is 2 km away from the colony they live in.

"There is no road, no bridge and we have to risk our lives every day if we want to study," a girl student told news agency ANI.

Another student said, "I was trying to cross the stream, but fell, now I am going back home."

In the absence of road or bridge, students are forced to cross the stream. Here's the video:
 

The students and teachers have been waiting for a promised bridge since five years and demand the bridge to be constructed soon.

"Sometimes, because of heavy rain, the stream overflows and students have no option but to stay back in the school for the night," a teacher said, adding, a bridge can solve their problem.

The parents of the students are also a worried lot. "We don't want them to endanger their lives, but if we stop them from going to school, their studies and future will suffer. We have no choice but to send them," a parent said.

Block Education Officer of Damoh, BS Rajput, said, "The delay in the construction work of the bridge is due to the negligence of the contractor. The principal of the school has sent a letter to Zila Panchayat CEO (Chief Executive Officer) in this regard."

He added that the delay is being investigated and a bridge will be formed soon.

(With inputs from ANI)

