Child Rights Body Writes To Delhi Government Over Covid Protocol Violation

Children are seen without masks in a purported promotional video of the Delhi Government (File)

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Thursday wrote to the Delhi Government on a complaint against it for 'using minor school children of Delhi for a promotion advertisement shoot.'

The NCPCR said that the video shows the violation of COVID-19 protocol guidelines and endangers the lives of minor school children.'

The commission in a letter said that in a purported promotional video of the Delhi Government, a large number of children are seen without masks which is a violation of COVID-19 protocols and endanger their lives.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)