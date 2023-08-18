Child Rights Body Notice To Jadavpur University Over No CCTV On Campus

A student of the Jadavpur University died last by falling off the hostel balcony

Top child rights body NCPCR has sought an explanation from Jadavpur University over no CCTV cameras in the hostel premises where a first-year student died after he was allegedly ragged and sexually harassed.

The 17-year-old died after falling from a second-floor balcony of the hostel last week. His family has alleged he was a victim of ragging.

Terming the lack of CCTV cameras in the hostel premises a violation of UGC guidelines on the safety of students in higher educational institutions, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought an explanation from the university.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the NCPCR asked for an action taken report from the university within seven days. The NCPCR also wrote to the Kolkata Police, seeking an inquiry into the matter.

Six more former and current students of Jadavpur University were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly ragging and sexually harassing the freshman leading to his death. They were remanded in police custody by a Kolkata court till August 28.

Nine people have been arrested in the case so far, the police said.

The Kolkata Police has taken cognisance of the students' social media posts, including photographs, which suggest that there was an element of sexual harassment in the ragging of the student.