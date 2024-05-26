Child Among 6 Of A Family Killed In Road Accident In Karnataka: Police

The incident happened near Echanahalli on the outskirts of Hassan.

Six members of a family including two women and a child were killed in a road accident in Eechanahalli village near Hassan town on Sunday, police said.

Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujeeta who visited the site said, "The police are struggling to get the dead bodies out. Six people died including two women, three men and a child from Chokkaballapur".

The victims have been identified as, Narayanappa, Sunanda, Ravikumar, Netra, Chetan (Boy), Rakesh (Driver).

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Hassan traffic Police Station

The family had gone to visit relatives who were undergoing treatment in Mangalore, he said, adding, "On the way back to the city, there was a terrible accident".

The deceased hailed from Andarahalli and Karahalli near Devanahalli in Hoskote taluk.

