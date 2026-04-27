Child, 7, Dies, 19 Others Hospitalised After Eating Golgappa In Jharkhand

A seven-year-old child died and 18 others were hospitalised on Sunday after consuming 'golgappa' and 'chaat' from a cart vendor in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police said.

The incident happened at Leda Bajto village under Mufassil police station limits.

"A seven-year-old child died, and 18 others are undergoing treatment at Sadar hospital after they suffered food poisoning," Sadar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Jeetwahan Oraon told PTI.

He said that a local Golgappa and Chaat seller visited the village on Saturday evening, where a large number of villagers had consumed the food items.

They allegedly started feeling ill on Saturday night, and over 20 people, including women and children, were brought to Sadar for treatment on Sunday morning, another police officer said.

According to the civil surgeon, food poisoning was detected among the patients, Oraon said.

The condition of other patients is stated to be stable, he said.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter, and the cart vendor is being searched.

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