Anti-CAA Resolution In Puducherry Assembly On February 12: V Narayanasamy

A resolution opposing the CAA would be moved in the Puducherry Assembly, the Chief Minister said.

A resolution opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act would be moved in the Puducherry Assembly on February 12, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on Sunday while terming the legislation as "ill-conceived".

The Congress-ruled Puducherry would be the fifth dispensation to adopt the course after the West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan assemblies passed resolutions against the amended citizenship law.

Launching a ''massive'' signature campaign against the CAA, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register in the union territory, V Narayanasamy said, "We will never give room for the CAA as it is ill-conceived and injurious."

The resolution condemning the Centre's initiative would be adopted on the floor of the territorial assembly when it meets on February 12, CM Narayanasamy said.

"Come what may, we will protest tooth and nail the CAA and will give no room for introduction of the act in the union territory," he said.

The signature campaign has been announced by the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance which includes the Congress.

DMK president MK Stalin launched the initiative in Tamil Nadu.

Others who participated in the campaign include the DMK legislator and convenor of the DMK (south) wing R Siva, PCC leader and PWD Minister A Namassivayam, leaders of the CPI, CPI(M), VCK, DK and other parties affiliated to the alliance.

The signature campaign would go on till February 8.