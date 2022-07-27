Eknath Shinde, Ratan Tata's 'Courtesy Meeting' In Mumbai

Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister on June 30.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met veteran industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata at his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday.

This is apparently Mr Shinde's courtesy meeting with the business tycoon after his swearing-in as the Chief Minister last month.

After the meeting, Mr Shinde said that Ratan Tata congratulated him and wished him all the best for his career as Chief Minister.

"Ratan Tata heartily congratulated me on being elected as Chief Minister and wished me the best for my career as Chief Minister," Mr Shinde tweeted in Marathi.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to Mr Shinde at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai on June 30.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)