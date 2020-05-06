Chief Minister Directs Proper Screening Of People Entering Assam

Assam to ensure nobody enters state without going through COVID 19 screening protocols (Representational)

To curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday directed screening of people entering the state through the inter-state border check gates.



Mr Sonowal asked the civil and police administration to ensure proper screening at the entry gates at Srirampur in Kokrajhar district, Chagolia-Boxirhat in the Dhubri district, and other vulnerable points to aid the State government's perpetual efforts in beating the rise of COVID 19.

While making the visit to screening camp adjacent to the Srirampur gate at Gossaigaon sub-division today, to take stock of the measures taken to screen the movement of people from across the inter-state boundary, Mr Sonowal said the administration should keep a tab on every entry point of districts to ensure nobody enters Assam without going through COVID 19 screening protocols.

During his visit to the bordering district, Mr Sonowal interacted with every personnel posted at Srirampur Gate including, doctors, paramedics, security forces and officials and asked them to strictly monitor the people returning from various parts of the country.

Chief Minister also asked the police to keep a strict surveillance on some reported vulnerable points to prevent any attempt of unauthorised movement from the neighbouring state. Deputy Commissioner Dhubri Anantlal Gyani informed the Chief Minister about the existence of 15 such vulnerable points, as he apprised the Chief Minister that he ensured deployment of CRPF, Assam Police personnel and Village Defence Parties for a round the clock surveillance. He also informed Chief Minister about a quarantine centre set up by the district administration at an area adjacent to Chagolia Gate which has the capacity of one thousand people and has all the facilities.

Meanwhile, Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner Partha Pratim Mazumdar informed the Chief Minister that the district administration has ensured constant monitoring along the Sonkosh river to prevent people from sneaking into Assam by swimming across the river. He also said adequate arrangements have been made to screen the health status of drivers, handymen and others coming to the state through Srirampur Gate.

During the lockdown period as many as 32,887 goods-laden trucks have entered Assam.

As on Wednesday, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state stood at 45.