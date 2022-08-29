Chief Minister Bommai Meets BS Yediyurappa. Here's What They Discussed

Basavaraj Bommai had taken over as Chief Minister from Mr Yediyurappa in July last year.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday met his predecessor and State BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa and held discussions regarding organising the party ahead of 2023 Assembly polls.

The meeting with the former Chief Minister, who is also a member of BJP's all-important Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee, comes following his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party's national leadership in New Delhi on Friday.

"He (Yediyurappa) had recently met Prime Minister, J P Nadda (BJP President) and B L Santosh (BJP General Secretary Organisation) in Delhi regarding organising the party. We have discussed instructions from the national leadership. We have also discussed preparations from the party for the PM's September 2 visit to Mangaluru," Mr Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Mr Yediyurappa, he said the organisation works and tours that need to be planned during September and October were discussed, as per Mr Nadda's directions.

Mr Bommai further said the party would be holding six mega rallies in different parts of the State, and also its leaders would be travelling across the State in teams headed by him, Mr Yediyurappa, BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel and BJP general secretary in-charge of State Arun Singh.

"Another meeting of senior State leaders will be held in the days to come, to finalise all of these," he said, adding that Yediyurappa has also given some suggestions regarding September 8 'Janotsava' rally (to mark Bommai government's one year, and BJP's three years in office), in Doddaballapura.

Mr Bommai had taken over as Chief Minister from Mr Yediyurappa in July last year.

BJP which aims to come back to power in Karnataka has set a target of winning more than 150 seats out of total 224 that would go for polls in the elections which are likely in March or April next year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)