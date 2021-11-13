Chief Justices Changed, Delhi Air Still Polluted. What Supreme Court Said

This is not the first time that Delhi's pollution has led to sharp remarks from the Supreme Court.

As Delhi continues to choke with no respite in sight, Chief Justice NV Ramana slammed the centre and state governments today in a series of sharp remarks over the deteriorating air quality.

"You see how bad the situation is....even in our houses, we are wearing masks," he said. The comments highlighted the helplessness of a common man.

But this is not the first time that Delhi's pollution has led to sharp remarks from the country's Chief Justice and the Supreme Court.

The city's air quality index or AQI, as it is more commonly known, often hits the hazardous category during this time of the year, the data from the previous years show.

In October 2015, during a hearing, former Chief Jutice HL Dattu had said, "My grandson has to wear a mask because of Delhi's pollution. He looks like a Ninja."

In December 2015, former Chief Justice TS Thakur had said, "Delhi has earned a bad name that it is the most polluted city. Last week a judge came from the International Court of Justice to Delhi. It is very embarrassing for us to tell him that this is the level of pollution in Delhi"

Today's hearing saw two more judges, who are in line to become the Chief Justice of India, making strong statements on air pollution.

Justice DY Chandrachud, who is set to take charge in November 2022, said, "We are exposing little children to air pollution. Delhi government has opened all schools two weeks back but all these kids are exposing their lungs to this hazardous air. Delhi government itself told us that AQI level is over 500."

Justice Surya Kant, who is in line to take charge in 2025, said, "It has become a fashion to bash farmers every time for air pollution."

The central pollution watchdog on Friday advised the citizens to stay indoors as the national capital recorded the season's worst AQI.