Chief Justice To Hear Judge Loya Case That Sparked Judges' Rift: 10 Facts

Justice J Chelameswar and three other Supreme Court judges publicly took on the Chief Justice (File)
Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, along with two more judges, will today hear petitions asking for an independent investigation into the death of Judge BH Loya, a case that was first assigned to a bench that four senior judges had believed was not suitable to handle the sensitive case. A bench led by Justice Arun Mishra, which took up the case last week, referred it to an "appropriate bench", after which the Chief Justice took over. The Loya case was one of the main triggers
for Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, MB Lokur and Kurian Joseph going public with their criticism of the way cases are assigned by the Chief Justice.