Five-Point Guide To The Judge Loya Controversy

Medical records show Judge BH Loya died of a cardiac arrest.

New Delhi: In the stunning "rebellion" against the Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra, by the four judges who rank just after him, the case of Mumbai judge BH Loya may have been the tipping point. Two petitions asking for an investigation into the judge's death were assigned to a bench that the judges reportedly disapproved of. This morning, the four judges reportedly voiced their protest before chief Justice Misra. Judge Loya's family has alleged that his death in 2014 was linked to the only case he was handling at the time - the CBI's case of murder against BJP president Amit Shah in the Sohrabuddin fake encounter. "It is a serious matter," the Supreme Court said today, hearing a journalist's request for an independent inquiry into the death.