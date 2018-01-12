'Chief Justice First Among Equals, Nothing More, Nothing Less': Judges' Letter

In a first, four Supreme Court judges held a press conference today. (PTI)

New Delhi: In an unprecedented move, four senior judges of the Top Court today took on the Chief Justice of India. The judges, who are next in seniority to the Chief Justice -- Justice J Chelameswar, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice M B Lokur and Justice Kurian Joseph -- said they met the Chief Justice in the morning and handed him a letter signed by all four of them. Here are key five points from the letter that they released to the media.