Chief Justice UU Lalit Asked By Government To Name Successor: Sources

The Chief Justice of India, UU Lalit, has been asked by the government to name his successor, sources say.

Chief Justice UU Lalit is to retire on November 8 and Justice DY Chandrachud is next in line.

Sources say the Union Law Ministry has written to the Chief Justice requesting him to name his successor.

Once the name of the next Chief Justice is recommended, as per practice, there can be no meetings of the collegium, of the top Supreme Court panel that decides on judges' appointments.

The letter has been sent in the middle of a rift within the collegium over the appointment of four judges, including a senior advocate, to the Supreme Court.

The collegium was to consider the four names for elevation to the Supreme Court on September 30. However, the group of judges couldn't meet as Justice Chandrachud was presiding over his court till late evening on the day due to a heavy caseload.

The court went into recess for Dussehra holidays the next day, on October 1.

Two collegium judges have objected to the move by Chief Justice Lalit seeking their views in written on the recommendation of four names. They have reportedly said their views can't be put in written and as per convention the names have to be discussed in the meetings.