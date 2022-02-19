Chief Justice NV Ramana Visits Mughal Gardens On Invitation By President Kovind

Judges of the Supreme Court along with their family members also visited Mughal Gardens in Rashtrapati Bhawan today.

CJI NV Ramana also presented the Annual Report to President.

New Delhi:

Chief Justice of India Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana and Judges of the Supreme Court, along with their family members, visited Mughal Gardens in Rashtrapati Bhawan today at the invitation of President Ramnath Kovind and the First Lady Savita Kovind, on Saturday.

