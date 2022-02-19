Chief Justice NV Ramana Visits Mughal Gardens On Invitation By President Kovind

CJI NV Ramana also presented the Annual Report to President.

Chief Justice of India Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana and Judges of the Supreme Court, along with their family members, visited Mughal Gardens in Rashtrapati Bhawan today at the invitation of President Ramnath Kovind and the First Lady Savita Kovind, on Saturday.

On a special invitation by President Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Justice of India, Justice N.V. Ramana, along with other Supreme Court Judges visited the Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan and met the President. pic.twitter.com/rCtwrGuQWK — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 19, 2022

