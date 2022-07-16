Video: 'Space For Opposition Diminishing,' Says Chief Justice NV Ramana

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana: CJI raised concerns over quality of legislative performance. (File)

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana Saturday said political opposition is translating into hostility which is not a sign of a healthy democracy.

He said there used to be mutual respect between the government and the opposition, which is diminishing.

"Political opposition should not translate into hostility, which we have been sadly witnessing these days. These are not signs of a healthy democracy," Chief Justice of India N V Ramana said.

He was speaking at an event organised at the Rajasthan Assembly by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA).

"There used to be mutual respect between government and opposition. Unfortunately, space for opposition is diminishing," he said.

The CJI also raised concerns over the quality of legislative performance.

"Sadly, the country is witnessing a decline in the quality of legislative performance," he said, adding laws are being passed without detailed deliberations and scrutiny.