'Amazed', Tweets P Chidambaram From Jail, On Interacting With 'The Poor'

P Chidambaram, 74, was sent to Tihar Jail by a Delhi court after his 14-day CBI custody ended

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram may be in Tihar Jail but that hasn't stopped him from being active on Twitter. The veteran Congress leader, who referred to "officers who processed and recommended" the CBI and Enforcement Directorate case against him in a tweet on Monday, said he was "deeply concerned about the economy" in a message posted on his official account this morning.

"I am deeply concerned about the economy. The poor are the worst affected. Lower incomes, fewer jobs, less trade and lower investment affect the poor and the middle class. Where is the plan to get the country out of this decline and gloom?" the former Home and Finance Minister's tweet read.

The former minister also thanked his followers for their support and said he was "amazed by the capacity of the poor to distinguish between justice and injustice".

Mr Chidambaram, 74, was sent to Tihar Jail on September 5 by a Delhi court after his 14-day CBI custody in the INX Media case ended. He has moved the Delhi High Court seeking bail in the matter.

His comments on the economy echoed those made by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who blamed "all-round mismanagement" by the centre for the condition of the economy.

I am deeply concerned about the economy.



The poor are the worst affected. Lower incomes, fewer jobs, less trade and lower investment affect the poor and the middle class. Where is the plan to get the country out of this decline and gloom? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 11, 2019

Growth in the country's gross domestic product (GDP) stood at 5 per cent in the first quarter of current financial year (2019-20), compared with 5.8 per cent in the previous quarter, and 8.0 per cent in the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

A number of Congress leaders have taken aim at the centre as it celebrates the first 100 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term.

On Sunday former Congress president Rahul Gandhi declared the government had the media in a "stranglehold" to drown out criticism. Mr Gandhi's tweet also targeted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman centre over the economic slowdown.

The Finance Minister came under fire on Tuesday after appearing to link the crisis in the auto industry to changes in millennials' behavior pattern.

On Monday Mr Chidambaram had written "I have no answer" to the question - "If the dozen officers who processed and recommended the case to you have not been arrested, why have you been arrested?"

He is being investigated by the CBI and ED over allegations that in 2007, as Finance Minister, he signed off on a huge infusion of foreign funds into INX Media at the instance of his son Karti, who allegedly received kickbacks for playing his part.

The Chidambarams were named by INX Media co-founders Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are currently in jail in Mumbai in connection with the murder of Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora.

With input from PTI

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.