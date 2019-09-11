P Chidambaram's Plea In High Court For Bail; Challenges Lower Court Order

P Chidambaram has approached the high court seeking bail in the INX Media case (File)

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram, arrested in the INX Media corruption case, today approached the Delhi High Court seeking bail. Mr Chidambaram also challenged a trial court's September 5 order remanding him to 14 days judicial custody in the case till September 19.

The 73-year old Congress leader was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI on August 21. The trial court had earlier said that the allegations against Mr Chidambaram were found serious, therefore, he was remanded to police custody.

The trial court had said that the CBI had apprehension that because of Mr Chidambaram's status and his position, the investigation may be hampered by the accused.

The court had also issued directions for keeping Mr Chidambaram in a separate cell in Tihar jail as he was a protectee under Z-security.

The trial court had also issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate or ED on Mr Chidambaram's plea seeking to surrender in the money laundering case lodged by the agency in which the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed his plea against the August 20 order of the Delhi High Court denying him anticipatory bail.

Mr Chidambaram had withdrawn from the Supreme Court his petition challenging the non-bailable warrant issued against him.

The top court had on September 5 dismissed his appeal against the Delhi High Court's August 20 order and denied him anticipatory bail in the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate.

On the same day, another special court granted P Chidambaram and his son Karti anticipatory bail in the Aircel Maxis cases lodged by CBI and ED.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board or FIPB clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Mr Chidambaram's tenure as the Finance Minister.

Thereafter, the Enforcement Directorate lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017.

Mr Chidambaram, who was the Union Home Minister and the Finance Minister during the UPA rule from 2004 to 2014, was arrested by the CBI on August 21 from his Jor Bagh residence in Delhi.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.