'People Ask Me...': P Chidambaram Keeps Tweets Coming From Tihar Jail

P Chidambaram was sent to the Tihar prison last Thursday by a Delhi court after his CBI custody ended.

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram, who is in Delhi's Tihar Jail, has kept his Twitter account ticking with tweets linked to the corruption allegations against him. In tweets this morning, he referred to "officers who processed and recommended" the case for which he is being investigated by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate and reasserted that there was no wrongdoing.

"I have requested my family to tweet on my behalf the following - people have asked me, 'if the dozen officers who processed and recommended the case to you have not been arrested, why have you been arrested? Only because you have put the last signature?' I have no answer," the Congress leader tweeted.

"No officer has done anything wrong. I do not want anyone to be arrested," he added.

Mr Chidambaram, 74, was sent to the Tihar prison last Thursday by a Delhi court after his 14-day CBI custody ended. He is being investigated by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate over allegations that as Finance Minister of the country in 2007, he signed off on a huge infusion of foreign funds into INX Media at the instance of his son Karti, who allegedly received kickbacks for playing this part. The Chidambarams were named by INX Media co-founders Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are currently in jail in Mumbai in connection with the murder of Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora.

Mr Chidambaram's tweet was seen to underscore that he had only signed off on the recommendation of the six-member Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB). Also, he made it clear that the officers who did recommend the case "did nothing wrong", implying that his arrest and the case against him was also baseless.

Mr Chidambaram also retweeted, over the weekend, a post by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacking the government over its 100 day-mark: "Congratulations to the Modi Govt on #100DaysNoVikas, the continued subversion of democracy, a firmer stranglehold on a submissive media to drown out criticism and a glaring lack of leadership, direction & plans where it's needed the most - to turnaround our ravaged economy."

