Teenager Gang-Raped By 5 In Chhattisgarh, 4 Accused Arrested: Police

The police have so far arrested two men and detained two minors. (Representational)

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five people, including two minors, in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district, police said on Thursday.

Four of the accused were caught by police on Wednesday, they said.

The incident took place on September 19 when the girl was returning home after watching the Ganesh idol immersion during the Ganpati festival, said Amit Gupta, Station House Officer (SHO) of Shankargarh police station.

The survivor's parents were not home when she, along with a friend, went to see the Ganesh idol immersion in a nearby village.

On their way back, the girl's friend went somewhere with a boy, and asked her to wait for sometime on the outskirts of the village, said the police official.

On finding the girl alone, one of the accused forcefully took her to a nearby farm where his four associates, including two minors, were already present, the SHO continued.

They allegedly gagged the girl and took turns to rape her. The accused then fled from the spot, leaving the girl in an unconscious state, the official said.

After regaining consciousness, the girl took a lift on a motorcycle from her father's friend, who was passing through the area, and reached home.

The next day, she informed her parents about the incident, who then lodged a police complaint, the official said.

So far, the police have arrested two men, identified as Prayas Bakhla and Anurag Singh, and detained two minors, the official said, without divulging the age of the two accused juveniles.

Police teams were deployed to trace the fifth accused, he added.