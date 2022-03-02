Chhattisgarh School Teacher Arrested For Sending Obscene Videos To Student

The teacher was allegedly sending obscene videos and messages to the minor girl, police said.

A teacher was arrested in Chhattisgarh's Koriya district for allegedly molesting a school girl, police said on Wednesday.

Mohammad Nayyar Ansari (42) a teacher of a government school, was arrested on Tuesday, said City Kotwali, Baikunthpur Station House Officer (SHO) Ashwani Singh.

"He was allegedly sending obscene videos and messages to the minor girl for the last two months and also pressuring her for a physical relationship. When the girl refused, he threatened to fail her in the examinations," SHO Singh said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)