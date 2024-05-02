US Teacher Accused Of Buying Alcohol For Students, Having Sex With One Of Them

The police conducted multiple interviews and executed several search warrants into the allegations

A high school teacher in Louisiana was arrested after she was accused of sending nude photos, buying alcohol for students at bars and having a sexual relationship with at least one of the students, the New York Post reported. Slidell Police said that Alexa Wingerter, 35, first came under investigation in March after complaints about her "having inappropriate relationships" with her male students were raised.

The police conducted multiple interviews and executed several search warrants into the allegations, which included complaints that she was "sending inappropriate photographs and messages" in texts and social media chats.

"Investigators found sufficient evidence to support that Wingerter was involved in an inappropriate and sexual relationship with at least one 18-year-old male student, as she acted in the capacity of the student's educator," the Slidell force said.

"Evidence was also found that Wingerter was purchasing alcohol for her students at local bars in Slidell."

The high school teacher was arrested under suspicion of engaging in prohibited sexual conduct with students, alongside unlawfully purchasing alcoholic beverages for individuals under 21 years old.

It remained unclear which subject Wingerter taught.

The school board confirmed to Fox 8 Live that she was no longer in their employment.

The St. Tammany Parish School District, where Slidell is located, caters to nearly 40,000 students.

"Any allegations of inappropriate conduct are taken very seriously and are reported directly to law enforcement officials," he added.

"We have strict policies in place to ensure that any behaviour compromising the safety of our students is not tolerated. We will continue to prioritize the safety of our students above all else."

A police investigation is underway.