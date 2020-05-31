Chhattisgarh Police Bust "Maoist" Gun Factory In Odisha, One Arrested

The action was taken based on the inputs provided by a Maoist, who was arrested on Friday, Sukma Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha told news agency PTI

Chhattisgarh Police Bust 'Maoist' Gun Factory In Odisha, One Arrested

Police found two muzzle-loading guns, 10 barrels of guns, gun-butts (Representational)

Raipur:

The police in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh have busted a country-made weapons factory in neighbouring Malkangiri district of Odisha, and arrested a Maoist sympathiser who was operating it to supply the arms to Maoists, the police said on Sunday.

The action was taken based on the inputs provided by a Maoist identified as Madvi Joga (40), who was arrested from Gadiras police station area of Sukma on Friday, Sukma Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha told news agency PTI.

Acting on a tip-off about the movement of the wanted ultra Joga near Rasavaya village, a team of police raided the spot on Friday and apprehended him, he said.

A muzzle-loading gun was recovered from the possession of Joga, who was an active as a member of Maoists' Katekalyan area committee and carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, he said. He was allegedly associated with the outlawed CPI (Maoist) since the past 7-8 years and tasked with supplying county-made guns to ultras in Sukma, he said.

"During his interrogation, he revealed that a home-run country-made gun manufacturing unit for supplying firearms to Maoists was being run by Maoist sympathiser Jagganath Barnai in Bhasriguda village in the neighbouring Malkangiri district (Odisha)," he said.

Later, a raid was conducted there in coordination with Malkangiri police and Barnai (45) was arrested, he said.

Police found two muzzle-loading guns, 10 barrels of guns, gun-butts, along with tools used for making weapons from his house, he said.

The investigation revealed that Barnai had supplied at least 35 muzzle-loading guns to Maoists in Sukma in the last one year, Sinha said, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.

Comments
Maoists gun factoryChhattisgarhOdisha

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com