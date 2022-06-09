Man Found Hanging In Premises Of Collector's Residence In Chhattisgarh

A probe revealed the man was a resident of Kariya village.(Representational)

A 23-year-old man was found hanging in the premises of the district collector's official residence in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh on Thursday, police said.

A police team rushed to the scene in the morning on being informed that an unidentified man had allegedly committed suicide in the premises of District Collector Bhim Singh's bungalow, said Manish Nagar, Station House Officer(SHO) of City Kotwali police station.

The man was later identified as Ashish Ekka, a native of neighbouring Surguja district in the northern part of Chhattisgarh, the official said.

A security personnel posted at the bungalow first saw the man hanging inside the bathroom next to a compound wall with a leather belt around his neck, the official said.

It was yet to be ascertained how the man entered the premises, he said, adding that no suicide note was found at the spot.

A probe has revealed that the man was a resident of Kariya village in Surguja district. His family members have been informed, the SHO said.

A case has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway.

