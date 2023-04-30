Chhattisgarh Cop Allegedly Rapes Woman On Promise Of Marriage, Arrested

The woman later found out that the accused was already married, police said. (Representational)

A policeman has been arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping a woman on a false promise of marriage in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said on Saturday.

An inspector posted in District Special Branch (DSB) Durg was on Friday arrested under section 376 2(n) (repeated rape) of the Indian Penal Code, Superintendent of Police (SP) Durg Abhishek Pallav said.

According to the police, the accused cop was posted at Amleshwar police station six months ago, when he established physical relationship with a woman from the area by promising to marry her.

However, the woman later found out that the accused was already married to someone else, they said.

The accused even physically assaulted the victim a few days ago, following which she approached the police with a written complaint, the official said.

The accused was arrested and presented before a local court that has sent him to jail, he added.

