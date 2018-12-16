4 In Race For Chhattisgarh Top Job, Name To Be Announced Today

Name of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister likely to be announced today

A day after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi met all the four contenders for the chief ministerial post of Chhattisgarh, the party is expected to announce the name of man for the top job today. Yesterday Mr Gandhi tweeted a picture with Bhupesh Baghel and the other aspirants for the chief minister's post.

"Around 12.30 pm today, after the legislative party meeting, the chief minister's name will be announced, TS Singh Deo, one of the top contenders told news agency ANI.

"Mallikarjun Kharge ji and PL Punia ji are arriving in Raipur later today. The name (of the CM) will be announced at the Congress Legislature Party meeting," said Mr Baghel, after arriving in Raipur today.

Apart from Congress' Chhattisgarh chief, Mr Baghel, the others in the race for the chief minister's chair are Ambikarpur lawmaker TS Singh Deo, the party's OBC wing chief Tamradhwaj Singh and former union minister Chandras Mahant.

State Congress in-charge, PL Punia on Saturday said, "The opinion of all lawmakers will be considered. Governor has given us the time of 4:30 pm on December 17 for the oath-taking ceremony. So what's the hurry?"

As suspense looms over who would be the next chief minister of the state, Mr Deo, told news agency ANI, "We have more than one eligible name that is why process is taking time, in any case, final results came late on 11th so it has just been four days today. BJP which took more than seven to eight days to appoint its recent chief ministers. So the BJP should not comment on us."

Congress ended the BJP's 15-year rule in Chhattisgarh in the recently concluded Assembly elections by winning 68 of the 90 seats.

(With inputs from ANI)