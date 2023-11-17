Vote In Maximum Numbers To Elect Government For Development: Amit Shah

Amit Shah urged voters to cast their franchise in maximum numbers to elect a government

As voting for the second phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly polls began early on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged voters to cast their franchise in maximum numbers to elect a government that will ensure "development, justice and welfare of the poor to end appeasement and corruption in the state".

Mr Shah took to his official handle on 'X', a few hours after the voting for the second phase started in Chhattisgarh for the remaining 70 seats. Voting for the first phase in Chhattisgarh for 20 seats was held on November 7.

"I appeal to all the voters of the second phase of Chhattisgarh elections to vote in maximum numbers to elect a government that will ensure development, justice and welfare of poor by ending appeasement and corruption in the state. Your one vote will ensure Chhattisgarh's culture, tribal pride and women's safety," Mr Shah posted on 'X'.

The battle in Chhattisgarh is primarily between the ruling Congress and the BJP. During the campaign phase, the state saw the top leaders of both parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupesh Bahgel, holding extensive public meetings to put forward their parties' agenda and have a go at the other.

The BJP, which ruled the state continuously between 2003 and 2018, is seeking to wrest Chhattisgarh from the incumbent Congress government led by Chief Minister Bahgel.

Prominent candidates in the fray include Mr Baghel, state Assembly Speaker Charandas Mahant, Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo and BJP state president Arun Sao.

Polling will continue till 3 pm, while voting in nine polling stations of Bindranavagarh Assembly constituency will be held from 7 am to 3 pm. For Chhattisgarh, over 18,800 polling stations have been set up for the second phase of polling. A total of 958 candidates are in the fray across the 70 seats.

Adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful and fair elections. The electorate in the state comprises over two crore voters.

The counting of votes has been scheduled for December 3.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)