Chhattisgarh Election 2018: A Look At Heavyweight Candidates

Elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly will take place in two phases - on November 12 and 20 - and the results will be announced on December 11. Over 1,200 candidates are in the poll fray with the BJP, Congress, Janta Congress Chhattisgarh and Bahujan Samaj Party as the key parties. After a high-voltage campaign, all eyes are set on the heavyweights.

Raman Singh

The assembly elections this year will test the popularity of Chief Minister Raman Singh, who has been ruling the state for 15 years. Mr Singh is leaving no stone unturned to highlights the developmental works carried by his government - he has been speaking about the roads, bridges that have come up during his 15-year rule.

Raman Singh, who will contest from Rajnandgaon, has launched various schemes to woo tribals, youngsters and women. The most important is the SKY scheme, which aims to distribute 5 million smartphones.

The 66-year-old BJP veteran, who was a practising ayurvedic doctor before entering politics in 1980s, became Chhattisgarh's chief minister in December 2003, after his party snatched power from the Congress just about three years after the state was carved out of Madhya Pradesh.

Ajit Jogi

Ajit Jogi has been named the chief ministerial candidate by the three-party alliance.

Former chief minister Ajit Jogi's party, the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh, has forged an alliance with the Mayawati-led BSP and the Communist Party of India (CPI) for this month's elections. Mayawati's announcement of an alliance with Ajit Jogi has come as a surprise move to Congress, which was holding alliance talks with the Dalit powerhouse.

The alliance is likely to hit the Congress more than any other party - a fact acknowledged by Chief Minister Raman Singh. Mr Jogi served as Chhattisgarh's first chief minister as a Congress leader from 2000 to 2003, after the state was carved out of Madhya Pradesh.

Karuna Shukla

Karuna Shukla is contesting against Chief Minister Raman Singh.

The Congress has fielded former niece of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Karuna Shukla, against Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh from the Rajnandgaon seat.

Ms Shukla was among the six candidates who featured in the second list of Congress candidates for the assembly elections.

She had been a member of the BJP for three-decade association before leaving it in 2013 after accusing the party of torturing her 'mentally'.

Her contest against Chief Minister Raman Singh would be the toughest test for Ms Shukla in her over 30-year political career as Mr Singh is seeking a fourth consecutive term after ousting Congress' Ajit Jogi from power in 2003.

