How Was 60-Kg Bomb Missed? After Bastar Maoist Attack, Questions On 'Lapses'

The use of an improvised explosive device by Maoists to kill eight police personnel and a civilian driver - carrying out their largest strike in two years and the first major assault of 2025 - has raised a series of questions about possible lapses in compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP).

The attack was carried out on Monday afternoon when security forces were returning after an encounter with Maoists in the Abujhmad region of Chhattisgarh in which five rebels, including two women, were killed. The Scorpio SUV carrying the eight personnel from the District Reserve Guard was blown up using a 60-70 kg IED in Kutru in the Bastar region and the impact of the blast was such that a 10-foot crater was formed at the spot.

The forces have said the route was sanitised and a road opening party had cleared it an hour before the convoy passed.

Experts have, however, asked how a 60-70 kg IED, which would occupy a large amount of space, could evade detection. Was the use of polythene to wrap the explosive overlooked during demining, they asked.

Reports have also indicated that the road opening party was deployed on only one side of the road, which could be a deviation from the standard protocol.

Another pressing question is why the sanitisation of the road was conducted an hour before the convoy passed, giving the Maoists time to plant something if they had not done so already.

The explosive was planted between two trees, which were likely used as a marker by the Maoists, at least one of whom would have to be nearby to trigger the blast. Experts have asked how this could have been overlooked by the road opening party.

Given earlier attacks, personnel from the District Reserve Guard are also often transported on foot or bikes instead of in one convoy to ensure that Maoists don't get a single target.

'Under Review'

Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav confirmed that the incident is under review and pointed out that the Maoists keep changing their tactics.

"The impact of the blast was very high. The road-opening party and demining team were deployed, so the reasons for the IED blast are being investigated. SOPs were followed, but Naxalites continuously change their tactics," he said.

After the attack, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo had said a thorough investigation had already begun.

"A thorough investigation and assessment of this attack are underway. I assure you that the sacrifices of our soldiers will not go in vain. The government is fully committed to eradicating Naxalism," he had said.