5 Dead, 17 Injured After Tractor-Trolley Hits Truck In Chhattisgarh

The accident took place near Joba, 8 kilometres from Chhatisgarh's Gariaband. (Representational)

Five people were killed and 17 injured when their tractor-trolley collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The accident took place near Joba, around 8 kilometres from Gariaband, when the victims, all from Majarkatta, were returning after attending a family function in a nearby village, they said.

"The tractor-trolley collided head on with a truck and then overturned, leaving five occupants dead and 17 injured, 14 of whom have been shifted to Raipur for further treatment," said Vishwadeep Yadav, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Gariaband.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief on the incident.

