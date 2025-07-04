Car Driven By Drunk Man With Fractured Hand Hits Bikes, Cycle: 2 Killed

Two persons were killed and three others injured when a car driven by a man allegedly under the influence of alcohol hit three bikes and a cycle in Chhattisgarh's Korba city, an official said on Friday.

Accused Rahul Yadav was driving with a fractured hand, which had a cast on it, when the accident took place on the main road between the city's ITI Chowk and Budhwar Chowk on Thursday night, he said.

"Yadav's car first hit two bikes, seriously injuring two persons. It then bumped into a cycle," the official said.

The accused continued to drive and collided with a two-wheeler, with a child riding pillion, coming from the opposite direction. The car dragged the bike for about 100-150 metres before Yadav stopped it, the official said.

"In all, five people suffered injuries and were admitted to the hospital. Of them, Mohammad Ismail (75) of Pathripara and Chhotelal Sahni (35) of Rampur succumbed to their injuries during treatment," the official said.

A mob gathered and thrashed Yadav before he was rescued by the police and brought to the police station.

The three motorcycles involved in the accident were completely damaged, the official said, adding that Yadav has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

