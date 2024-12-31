For New Year's Eve, Cops Keep Eye Out For Drunk Drivers, Troublemakers

New Year's Eve is here and the whole country is prepping for a party night, but police across all major cities have a task at hand. Cops in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Hyderabad and other key cities have issued detailed advisories, discouraging people from drunk driving, a key culprit in road accidents on New Year's Eve. Guidelines have also been issued to prevent traffic congestion late at night when partygoers head home.

Mumbai Police have said eight Additional Commissioners, 29 Deputy Commissioners, 53 Assistant Commissioners, 2184 Inspectors and over 12,000 constables would be on the streets to ensure a fun, but safe, New Year's Eve. Quick Response Teams, Riot Control Police and Home Guards will also be on duty.

The cops would set up multiple checkpoints to identify drunk drivers and step up patrolling in crowded areas. Drunk drivers, troublemakers and those harassing women would face strict action.

Joint Commissioner of Police Satyanarayan Choudhary said, "We are also looking at entry of illegal weapons into the city. Historysheeters are being monitored and preventive action is being taken if needed."

Delhi Police have shared a humourous social media post to send the message of responsible celebrations to the public. The post says Delhi Police will hold a "Cell Block Party" for hooligans.

The post says this party's "opening performer" is breathalyser that would identify drunk drivers. Police, the post said, would provide "free transportation" to jail and a "VIP lounge" in the form of jail cells. Speed cameras are in place for the "cinematography" of this party. "If you spot someone who needs to party just dial 112 and let the good times roll," the post said, adding that the venue is the "nearest police station".

In neighbouring Noida, cops are patrolling to review preparations. Owners of restaurants and pubs have been asked not to take bookings more than their capacity. In cases of drunk driving, the car would be seized besides a fine.

In Hyderabad, police have issued a note detailing traffic arrangements and restrictions for New Year's Eve. "The Hyderabad Traffic Police will be conducting extensive checks to curb the traffic violations, including the drunken driving, rash and dangerous driving, over speeding, wrong side driving, helmet-less and triple riding on two-wheelers, etc. Stringent legal action will be taken against the violations/offences such as drunk driving, over speeding, stunt biking, racing, reckless driving, zig-zag driving, and other dangerous driving behaviors," the police said.