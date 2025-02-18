Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025: Will Banks Be Open Or Closed Tomorrow?

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, celebrated on February 19, is a significant holiday in the state of Maharashtra. As this day commemorates the birth anniversary of the legendary Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, various institutions, including banks, observe a holiday. However, the holiday is primarily confined to Maharashtra. Banks in other parts of the country will likely remain open and function as usual.

Meanwhile, essential services such as hospitals, emergency response units, and public transportation will continue to function as usual. Commercial establishments, private businesses, and shopping centres are likely to remain open, following their policies.

Will Banks be open?

As per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 2025 holiday calendar, February 19 will be a public holiday in Maharashtra. Consequently, bank branches in the state will remain closed, and customers will need to reschedule their visits for another day. Nevertheless, online banking services, including Internet banking, UPI, and other related transactions, will remain operational and unaffected by the holiday.

What about Schools, colleges and offices?

On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, government schools will remain closed, while private schools may choose to observe a holiday or remain open at their discretion.

Private institutions, offices, and educational establishments may observe different schedules, and employees and students should confirm their institution's holiday status in advance to avoid any inconvenience.

Significance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated on February 19 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the legendary Maratha king Shivaji Maharaj. Born in 1630, Shivaji Maharaj was a visionary leader and the founder of the Maratha Empire. He is revered for his bravery, strategic brilliance, and commitment to justice.

Shivaji Maharaj's early life was marked by the turmoil of medieval India, which shaped his character and ambitions. He learned the art of warfare and governance from a young age and went on to establish a sovereign Maratha state through a series of strategic alliances and daring campaigns.

Shivaji Maharaj's legacy extends far beyond his military conquests. He implemented administrative reforms that promoted efficiency, justice, and social harmony. His policies emphasized religious tolerance, empowering local governance structures, and fostering economic prosperity. Today, Shivaji Maharaj is celebrated as a national hero and a symbol of resistance against oppression. His ideals of valour, justice, and inclusivity continue to inspire leaders and movements worldwide.