"Like Water And Oil": PM Says Rift Between Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi's Parties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has alleged a rift between the Congress and RJD, two allies fighting together in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, as he tore into the Mahagathbandhan barely a week before the voting.

He also hit out at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over lewd remarks being used against him at their rallies in Bihar. Gandhi and Yadav think it's their birthright to abuse me, the prime minister said at a rally in Muzaffarpur.

Drawing a "water and oil" analogy to point out the differences between the Congress and RJD, he said their rallies in Bihar are nothing but a "sham".

PM On Chhath 'Drama' Remark

Congress and the RJD leaders have insulted 'Chhathi Maiya' for votes, asserted PM Modi, evoking the local sentiments days after Gandhi alleged the PM was doing "drama" over Chhath Puja, the most widely celebrated festival in Bihar, during which prayers are offered to Hindu goddess Chhathi Maata, or 'Maiya' in the local dialect.

"Your son is busy praising Chhathi Maiya before the world. Congress and RJD leaders are insulting Chhathi Maiya. Can anyone ever insult Chhathi Maiya to get votes in an election? Will Bihar tolerate such an insult? Will my mothers, those who observe fast without water, tolerate this?" asked PM Modi.

The crowd thundered "no" in unison.

"How shamelessly are the RJD and Congress speaking? For them, worshipping Chhathi Maiya is just a drama, a farce?" asked the prime minister, adding that such an insult would remain in public memory for centuries. "Bihar is the land of self-respect. Bihar will never forgive those who have insulted Chhath Puja."

The central government is trying to secure the UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage status for the Chhath festival, the PM informed.