Chhagan Bhujbal Gets Bail After 2 Years In Jail In Money Laundering Case According to the probe agency, the Bhujbal family allegedly had conspired along with several others to divert or 'launder' kickbacks received by Chhagan Bhujbal, when he was state Public Works Department minister.

Share EMAIL PRINT Chhagan Bhujbal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in 2016 Mumbai: Former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who has spent over two years in jail in connection with a money laundering case, was today granted bail by the Bombay High Court. Mr Bhujbal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March 2016.



One of the conditions the court imposed for bail is that Chhagan Bhujbal will have to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning whenever he is summoned.



The 70-year-old NCP leader had approached the Bombay High Court in January this year claiming his custody was not required any more as the charge sheet had already been filed. He had also cited his health to be considered as a reason for bail.



In December last year, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court had rejected the bail application of Chhagan Bhujbal.



Mr Bhujbal's son and NCP legislator Pankaj and his nephew Sameer are also accused in this case. Sameer was also arrested in the case and is in jail. He has also filed a bail plea in the high court, which has been posted for hearing in June.



According to the Enforcement Directorate, the Bhujbal family allegedly had conspired along with several others to divert or 'launder' kickbacks received by Chhagan Bhujbal, when he was state Public Works Department minister.



The money laundering charges against them relate to the contract for construction of the state guest house- 'Maharashtra Sadan' - in Delhi and the Kalina land-grabbing case in Mumbai.



With inputs from PTI



Former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who has spent over two years in jail in connection with a money laundering case, was today granted bail by the Bombay High Court. Mr Bhujbal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March 2016.One of the conditions the court imposed for bail is that Chhagan Bhujbal will have to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning whenever he is summoned.The 70-year-old NCP leader had approached the Bombay High Court in January this year claiming his custody was not required any more as the charge sheet had already been filed. He had also cited his health to be considered as a reason for bail.In December last year, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court had rejected the bail application of Chhagan Bhujbal.Mr Bhujbal's son and NCP legislator Pankaj and his nephew Sameer are also accused in this case. Sameer was also arrested in the case and is in jail. He has also filed a bail plea in the high court, which has been posted for hearing in June.According to the Enforcement Directorate, the Bhujbal family allegedly had conspired along with several others to divert or 'launder' kickbacks received by Chhagan Bhujbal, when he was state Public Works Department minister. The money laundering charges against them relate to the contract for construction of the state guest house- 'Maharashtra Sadan' - in Delhi and the Kalina land-grabbing case in Mumbai. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter