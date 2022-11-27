Chetan Bhagat And Uorfi Javed Face Off Over 'Distractions For Boys'

Uorfi Javed said Chetan Bhagar had unnecessarily dragged her into the conversation.

Author Chetan Bhagat has said his comments on reality TV actor Uorfi Javed have been taken out of context. Mr Bhagat is facing criticism on social media after he said young people in the country, especially boys, were getting distracted by Ms Javed.

In a tweet, the "2 States" author said he only told "guys" to focus on their career and not waste time on Instagram.

"I told guys to focus on fitness and their career and not waste their time on Instagram. Apparently that's not ok! So they cut my statement, say it out of context, the headline with adding things I never said and do a click-bait piece with ageism thrown in too. Of course," Mr Bhagat said.

The controversy began when Mr Bhagat, at a literature event, took Ms Javed's name while saying young people today spend a lot of time on Instagram.

"Phone has been a great distraction for the youth, especially the boys, spending hours just watching Instagram Reels. Everyone knows who Uorfi Javed is. What will you do with her photos? Is it coming in your exams or you will go for a job interview and tell the interviewer that you know all her outfits?" Mr Bhagat said.

"On one side, there is a youth who is protecting our nation at Kargil and on another side, we have another youth who is seeing Uorfi Javed's photos hiding in their blankets," the author said.

Ms Javed lashed out at the author, saying she had been unnecessarily dragged into the conversation.

"Men like him will always blame the women than accepting their own shortcomings," Ms Javed said in an Instagram story. "Stop promoting rape culture you sickos out there. Blaming women's clothes for the behaviour of men is so 80s Mr Chetan Bhagat," she added.

She also shared screenshots of Mr Bhagat's alleged WhatsApp messages, which had been leaked during the #MeToo movement in 2018.

Calling the allegations fake, Mr Bhagat tweeted, "Have never spoken to/chatted with/met/ known someone where it's being spread that I have done so. It's fake. a lie. also a Non issue. Haven't criticised anyone. And I also think there's nothing wrong in telling people to stop wasting time on Instagram and focus on fitness and career."