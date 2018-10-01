Chetak Helicopter Crash-Lands At INS Rajali In Tamil Nadu, Crew Safe

"Chetak CH 442 on a training sortie at Rajali....whilst carrying out dry winching dual sortie, the helo (helicopter) crash landed," a defence public relations official said.

All India | | Updated: October 01, 2018 16:13 IST
Despite damages, the crew was safe, said officials. (Representational)

Vellore: 

A Chetak CH 442 helicopter of the Indian Navy on a training sortie crash-landed at INS Rajali near Vellore on Monday and the crew were safe, a defence official said.

"Chetak CH 442 on a training sortie at Rajali....whilst carrying out dry winching dual sortie, the helo (helicopter) crash landed," a defence public relations official told PTI.

INS Rajali is Arakkonam Naval Air Station, about 75 km from Vellore.

Damage was reported to the main and tail rotors, the official said, adding the crew were safe.

Helicopter crash landingINS RajaliVellore

