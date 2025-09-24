Video: Kidnappers Spray Chilli Powder On Man's Face, Take Away His Child

A three-year-old boy was kidnapped in broad daylight from outside his home in Vellore district of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, sparking panic in the locality. CCTV visuals-yet to be independently verified by NDTV-show a man wearing a helmet forcibly taking the child into a waiting car with a Karnataka registration number.

The child, identified as Yogesh, had just returned home for lunch with his father, Venu, a software engineer, when the incident took place at Kamatchi Ammanpettai's Pavala Street in Gudiyatham. The father had stopped his two-wheeler at the doorstep when the man in the helmet stepped out of a white car, walked straight into the house, and within moments came out carrying the boy.

In the video, the father is seen running after the man and clinging to the car door even as the vehicle speeds away. Speaking to journalists in tears, Venu said, "The man wearing a helmet sprayed chilli powder into my eyes and took away my child. I pulled him, but he managed to escape with my son." A packet of chilli powder was found near the spot, and traces of it were seen on the father's T-shirt as well.

Police said they were alerted immediately after the kidnapping. A senior officer told NDTV, "This abduction has just happened, we are investigating." When asked if there was any ransom demand or personal enmity behind the crime, the officer said, "No information at the moment."

According to preliminary investigation, the kidnappers used a luxury car with a Karnataka registration number. However, police sources said the number plate appears to be fake. CCTV footage from surrounding streets is being scanned, and all border check-posts in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Karnataka have been alerted. Patrols have been intensified across the district.